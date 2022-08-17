Julian Bolling summoned to CID
Posted in Local News
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today summoned Sri Lankan medal-winning swimmer Julian Bolling to record statements for the future investigation following the incident where the private residence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe was set ablaze on July 09.
Well, well I wonder what Jullian Bolling has to do with the wicked arson attack to RW’s residence. First, I thought he might have involved in pool-party at presidential residence!!!
Next it will be Kumar S and Roshan M. Ranil & Co. have gone mad.