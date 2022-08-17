Aug 17 2022 August 17, 2022 August 17, 2022 2Comments by Administrator

Julian Bolling summoned to CID

Posted in

CID Sri Lanka - Criminal Investigation Department

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today summoned Sri Lankan medal-winning swimmer Julian Bolling to record statements for the future investigation following the incident where the private residence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe was set ablaze on July 09.

Share on FB