Udayanga Weeratunga at the CID over MiG Deal

Former Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga arrived at the CID to provide a statement with regard to the procurement of MiG-27 fighter jets to the Sri Lanka Air Force.

Udayanga Weeratunga who was arrested in February 2022 and released on bail several months later, is accused of unlawfully interfering with the purchase of seven MiG ground attack aircraft for the Sri Lanka Air Force from Ukraine in 2006, and embezzling millions of US dollars through the deal.

He faces money laundering charges over the alleged embezzlement of public funds to the tune of USD 7.833 million in the infamous aircraft deal.

At the time of the aircraft purchase, former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was serving as the secretary to the Ministry of Defence. Weeratunga served as Sri Lankan ambassador to Russia from 2006 until former President Mahinda Rajapaksa was defeated in the election in January 2015.