The JVP and the TELO have decided to support the no-confidence motion against Minister Rishad Bathiudeen.

Leader of the TELO, a coalition of the TNA, MP Selvam Addaikkalanathan state that this decision was taken during a top-level meeting of its leaders held yesterday.

TNA has 15 MPs in the house and, Selvam Addaikkalanathan and K Kodishwaran represent the TELO.

MP Charles Nirmalanadan who represents the Tamil Arasu Kachchi also said recently that he would support the no-confidence motion against Minister Bathiudeen.

The no-confidence motion against Bathiudeen which was signed by 64 opposition MPs has been handed over to the speaker already.

UNP MP Niroshan Perera has also announced his support for the no-confidence motion but SLPF has not taken a final decision as yet.

At the same time, UNP MPs Hector Appuhamy and Kavinda Jayawardana have also hinted that they are going to support the No-confidence motion against Bathiudeen.

(Source: Hiru News)