The government was not in a position to reveal its stand on the Millennium Challenge Corporation agreements, the JVP says.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Pelawatte, yesterday, JVP Propaganda Secretary MP Vijitha Herath said that during President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s election campaign the MCC compact grant had been criticized as an attempt by the former government to compromise Sri Lanka’s sovereignty.

He said: “There were two main issues highlighted during that campaign – the Easter Sunday attack and the MCC deal. Those who spoke on President Rajapaksa’s election stage vowed to relegate the MCC agreement to the dustbin. They also vowed to reverse what they called an attempt by the UNP to betray the country.

Now one month after his election to the office of the President, those who spoke against the MCC deal make different speeches. They state that 70 per cent of the MCC deal is beneficial to Sri Lanka. We urge the government to make known its stand on the MCC deal.

“When Wickremeisnghe-Sirisena government’s Cabinet decided to sign an agreement on MCC with the US we opposed it. We then demanded that not only the MCC but also two other agreements with the US namely the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) and the Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement (ACSA) be done away with because they are detrimental to Sri Lanka’s interests.

The MCC is not an independent body. CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, Sean Cairncross is a direct appointee by the US President Donald Trump. He was a member of Trump’s private staff. In addition, the State Defence Secretary is also in the MCC. Then how could the MCC be defined as an independent body?

“The government’s double standard on the MCC is clear. Now it says that it would appoint a sub-committee to review the MCC agreement. We call on the government not to fool the people any longer and state its stand on the issue.”

