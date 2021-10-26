JVP files petition against the Yugadanavi Power Plant deal

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) today (26) filed a writ application with the Court of Appeal requesting to null the decision made by the Cabinet of Ministers to transfer 40% of the Yugadanavi Power Plant to US-based New Fortress Energy Inc.

The petitioners had named Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Cabinet of Ministers, New Fortress Energy Inc, West Coast Power (Private) Limited, Ceylon Electricity Board, Attorney General and several others as respondents in the petition.

The JVP through its petition is seeking an order to prevent the US company in question from becoming the sole local supplier of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

The JVP has said that the country’s LNG monopoly will be transferred to the US company through the deal.

It also states that a proper tender process was not followed when handing over the shares.

Earlier, the head of Sri Lanka’s Catholic Church His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, and Venerable Elle Gunawansa Thero filed a Fundamental Rights Application with the Supreme Court seeking an order to prevent the transfers of shares of the Yugadanavi Power Plant to New Fortress Inc.

In addition, the General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya filed a Fundamental Rights application with the Supreme Court on Thursday (21), challenging the government decision to transfer 40% of the Kerawalapitiya Power Plant to a US firm.