Sri Lanka to purchase Petrol & Diesel from Singapore for eight months

A company in Singapore has received the contract to supply Petrol and Diesel to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation from the 1st of January to the 31st of August 2022.

The Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to the proposal submitted by Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila.

The separate proposals for Diesel and Petrol imports were awarded to M/s Vitol Asia (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, as recommended by the Special Standard Procurement Committee.

Sri Lanka will import 1,137,500+10/-5% barrels of Diesel (Maximum sulfur percentage 0.05) and 262,500+10/-5% barrels of Diesel (Maximum Sulfur percentage 0.001).

In addition, Sri Lanka will import 1,341,000+10/-5% barrels of Petrol (92 Unl) and 459,000+10/-5% barrels of Petrol (95 Unl).