Man shot dead in Kotikawatta

A 42-year-old man was shot dead and another was injured when a gunman on a motorbike opened fire at them at Kotikawatta in Mulleriyawa this morning, Police said.

Police said investigation revealed that two men had arrived for the shooting that took place at around 6.30 a.m. this morning (October 26).

Another individual, 45, who sustained injuries in the accident, was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a dispute over narcotics had led to the shooting.

Mulleriyawa Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.