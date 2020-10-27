Police Media Spokesman, DIG Ajith Rohana, says as all public transport services have been suspended to the Colombo Fort and Pettah areas, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people should not travel to the said areas even by foot.

He noted that the quarantine curfew has been imposed in the aforesaid areas till further notice. Rohana added that the quarantine curfew imposed in the Gampaha District was relaxed for a period of 14 hours yesterday in order for the people to obtain essential items and to attend to other needs.

He observed that the Police will continue to arrest those who continue to flout the quarantine curfew regulations.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Chamara Amarasuriya)