The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health yesterday declared 27 Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Divisions as high-risk areas for COVID-19 in the country, the ministry said.

Accordingly, seven PHI divisions in the Colombo district, 19 PHI divisions in the Gampaha district and two PHI divisions in the Kalutara district have been declared as high-risk areas.

In the Colombo District, the Colombo Municipal Council areas, Nugegoda, Battaramulla, Kolonnawa, Kahathuduwa, Moratuwa and Kaduwela were identified as high-risk zones.

Ragama, Minuwangoda, Wattala, Divulapitiya, Jaela, Ekala, Katana, Seeduwa, Gampaha, Attanagalla, Veyangoda, Kelaniya, Mahara, Dompe, Pugoda, Mirigama, Biyagama, Negombo and Katunayake are the high risk areas in the Gampaha district while Matugama and Wadduwa were identified as high risk areas in the Kalutara District.

