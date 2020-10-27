The Secretary of State of the United States of America Mike R. Pompeo will undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka on October 27-28,2020, on an invitation extended by his Sri Lankan counterpart, Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry said.

During his visit, Pompeo will hold official discussions with the Sri Lankan leadership as well as with his counterpart.

The discussions during the visit will cover several areas of the multifaceted engagement between the two countries.

Secretary of State Pompeo is the highest-level US dignitary to visit Sri Lanka during the tenure of US President Donald Trump.

(Source: Daily News)