Keheliya Rambukwella seeks bail

Posted by Editor on March 15, 2024 - 1:45 pm

Former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, currently in remand custody in connection with the alleged importation of substandard human Immunoglobulin vials, has filed a bail application with the Colombo High Court.

Through his lawyer, the former Health Minister is seeking release on bail under conditions determined by the court.

In his application, Keheliya Rambukwella alleges that the Maligakanda Magistrate has repeatedly denied bail without reasonable grounds and issued remand orders.

This development follows the rejection of bail for Rambukwella, the former health secretary, and five other defendants by the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court on Thursday (March 14).

Additionally, the magistrate has ordered them to remain in custody until the conclusion of the case under the provisions of the Public Property Act, setting the case to reconvene on March 28, 2024.