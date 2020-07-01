Former Sri Lanka cricket captain Kumar Sangakkara has been requested to appear before the Special Investigations Unit of the Ministry of Sports to record a statement over alleged claims of match fixing at the 2011 Cricket World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka.

Sangakkara, who captained the Sri Lankan national cricket team that reached the final of the 2011 World Cup, has been notified to appear at the premises of the investigative unit at 9.00 a.m. tomorrow morning (July 01).

Meanwhile, Former Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga today recorded a two-hour statement pertaining to the matter.

Yesterday, Former Chairman of Selectors Aravinda de Silva recorded a statement with the Special Investigations Division for 5 1/2 hours over alleged claims of match fixing.

Earlier, former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage claimed that the ICC World Cup final match between India and Sri Lanka in 2011 was fixed.

On June 24, the Special Investigation Division recorded a statement from Mr Aluthgamage over his comment.