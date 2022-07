YouTuber Rathindu Senaratne alias “Ratta”, the national organiser of ‘Youth for Change’ Lahiru Weerasekara and Venerable Rathkarawwe Jinarathana Thero were granted bail today (July 01).

The case was taken up before Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

They were remanded over for their unruly and violent behaviour at Colombo Fort and Thalangama on the 9th and 10th of June.