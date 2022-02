Lanka Indian Oil Company (LIOC) has decided to increase prices of Diesel by Rs. 15 per Litre and Petrol by Rs. 20 per Litre with effect from midnight on Friday (February 25).

Accordingly, Petrol 92-Octane is sold at Rs. 204 while Diesel at Rs. 139.

This is the second fuel price revision by LIOC this month.

However, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has not yet increased prices.