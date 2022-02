Lanka IOC has decided to increase fuel prices from midnight today (February 06).

The price of 92 Octane Petrol has been increased by Rs. 07 per litre while the price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 03 per litre.

Accordingly, the new price of a litre of 92 Octane Petrol is Rs. 184 while the new price of Auto Diesel is Rs. 124 per litre.