Lanka Sathosa revises prices of five essential items

Lanka Sathosa has decided to drop the prices of five essential items with effect from the 22nd of September 2022.

Sathosa has revised the prices of the following products:

1. Imported Big Onions (1 kg)

New Price: Rs. 150/-

Old Price: Rs. 175/-

2. White Sugar (1 kg)

New Price: Rs. 278/-

Old Price: Rs. 285/-

3. Imported White Kekulu Rice (1 kg)

New Price: Rs. 179/-

Old Price: Rs. 185/-

4. Imported Nadu Rice (1 kg)

New Price: Rs. 185/-

Old Price: Rs. 194/-

5. Imported Dhal (1 kg)

New Price: Rs. 415/-

Old Price: Rs. 429/-