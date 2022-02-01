Fixed price of Rs. 75 for coconut through Lanka Sathosa – Bandula

Consumers can purchase coconuts at a fixed price of Rs. 75 per nut from Lanka Sathosa outlets throughout the year, Minister of Trade Dr. Bandula Gunawardena said.

He said consumers would be able to purchase five nuts as the sale is based on retail and not wholesale.

With the rise in coconut prices, the Ministry of Plantation Industries and the Coconut Research Institute (CRI) collaborated with the Ministry of Trade and Lanka Sathosa to sell coconuts at a lower price, he added.

The agreement was signed by Rear Admiral (Retd) Ananda Peiris, Chairman of Lanka Sathosa and Dr. Saranga Alahapperuma, Chairman of CRI.

Accordingly, the pilot project will be implemented in the Colombo District.

Those who are unable to buy coconuts can buy export quality coconut milk instead, amounting to the price of two coconuts at Rs.150, he said. Minister Gunawardana stated if coconut prices crash in the market, the savings will be passed on to the consumers through Sathosa.