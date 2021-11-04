Large shipment of Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer arrives in Sri Lanka

A large consignment of Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer ordered from India, which weighs up to 145,152 litres, arrived in Sri Lanka today (04).

Two flights carrying the fertilizer arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning (04).

One of the flights with 72,576 litres of Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer while the other with another 72,576 litres of fertilizer arrived at the Airport today.