Government decides to remove price control on sugar – Kilogram of sugar likely to be sold at Rs.150

The government has decided to remove the price control imposed on sugar, State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna said.

Minister Alagiyawanna said the decision was taken during a meeting held between Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa and a group of sugar importers.

Accordingly, importers have agreed to sell a kilogram of sugar for a maximum retail price of Rs. 150.

Through a Gazette notifications, the government had declared maximum retail prices for sugar and rice with effect from September 02.

The maximum retail price (MRP) of White Sugar was declared as Rs. 122 per kg (Unpacketed) and Rs. 125 per kg (Packeted) while the MRP of Brown or Red Sugar was set as Rs. 125 per kg (Unpacketed) and Rs. 128 per kg (Packeted).