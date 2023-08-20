Lasith Malinga replaces Shane Bond as Mumbai Indians bowling coach for IPL 2024

Former Sri Lanka bowler Lasith Malinga will return to the Mumbai Indians as its bowling coach ahead of the IPL 2024 season, replacing Shane Bond.

Malinga won five IPL titles with Mumbai Indians before moving on to the Rajasthan Royals on a coaching stint after retirement in 2021.

Malinga played 139 matches for Mumbai, picking up 195 wickets. 170 of them came in the IPL, the joint-sixth-highest in the tournament’s history.

Meanwhile, Bond was part of Mumbai since 2015 and took over as the global head of performance of the franchise earlier this year when it launched teams in the UAE (ILT20), South Africa (SA20) and the USA (Major League Cricket) T20 leagues.

Malinga was part of the MI New York franchise during the inaugural MLC season where it emerged victorious in the final, beating Seattle Orcas by seven wickets on July 31.

(Courtesy: The Hindu)