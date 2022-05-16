Latest announcement on curfew in Sri Lanka

Island-wide curfew will be imposed 8:00 PM tonight (May 16) to 5:00 AM tomorrow (May 17), President’s Media Division said.

During the curfew period, no one is permitted to stay on a public road, railroad, public park, public playground or any other public area or beaches except under a written permit issued by a particular authorising officer.

UPDATE – 05:40 PM :

The President’s Media Division said that the curfew times announced previously have been revised.

Accordingly, an island-wide curfew will be imposed from 11:00 PM tonight (May 16) to 5:00 AM tomorrow (May 17).