Samagi Jana Balawegaya decides to support progressive steps by new Government

The Samagi Jana Balavegaya’s (SJB) Parliamentary Group has unanimously decided today (May 16) to extend support to the Government led by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on decisions taken for the betterment of the country and to uplift the country.

The SJB said it would provide its support towards the Parliamentary process on the said matters, without accepting any posts.

“As a responsible political party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya believes that at this moment it is essential to rescue the country from the crisis situation it is currently facing.”, the statement said.

“However the party will withdraw support if MPs are wooed to the government outside the policy framework SJB” the statement further said.