Laugfs Gas prices increased from January 01, 2024

Posted by Editor on January 1, 2024 - 4:25 pm

Laugfs Gas Company has increased the prices of LP gas cylinders with immediate effect.

Accordingly, a 12.5kg domestic Laugfs gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 755, new price is Rs. 4,740.

Meanwhile, a 5kg Laugfs gas cylinder has been increased by Rs.305, new price is Rs. 1,900.