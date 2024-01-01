State Minister of Defence inspects welfare of monks at flood affected Somawathiya

Posted by Editor on January 1, 2024 - 3:54 pm

State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon along with the Chief Incumbent of Somawathiya Viharaya made an inspection visit to the flood affected Somawathiya sacred area on Sunday (December 31) to inquire into the well-being of the monks and people living there.

This area is experiencing floods after heavy rains in the Polonnaruwa District. The State Minister Tennakoon reached the shrine in a Sri Lanka Air Force helicopter.

Due to the floods authorities face difficulties in continuously providing food and other facilities to the resident monks and people of Somawathi shrine and surrounding areas.

The State Minister instructed officials to obtain Sri Lanka Navy’s assistance in this regard.

The State Minister also instructed the officials to launch a cleaning program around the sacred area with the assistance of the Civil Defence Department to prevent the spread of diseases such as dengue, diarrhea and cholera after the flood had subsided.

(Ministry of Defence)