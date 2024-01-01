Jan 01 2024 January 1, 2024 January 1, 2024 NoComment

Litro gas prices increased from January 01, 2024

Posted by Editor on January 1, 2024 - 12:58 pm

Litro Gas Lanka has increased the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders with effect from today (January 01).

Revised Litro gas prices are as follows:

  • 12.5 kg cylinder – Rs. 4,250 (increased by Rs. 685)
  • 5 kg cylinder – Rs. 1,707 (increased by Rs. 276)
  • 2.3 kg cylinder – Rs. 795 (increased by Rs. 127)
