Leave of Ceylon Electricity Board employees cancelled

January 3, 2024

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has issued a circular cancelling all leave for CEB workers with effect from January 02, 2024 until further notice.

The communiqué, dated January 01, 2024 was issued by the Acting General Manager of the state-owned electricity supplier, Eng. (Dr.) Narendra De Silva.

The decision was taken according to the provisions of the Extraordinary Gazette No. 2363/02 published on December 18, 2023, making all services connected to the electricity supply as essential public services by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

However, the employees can obtain leave in case of urgent matters with the approval of an executive officer attached to the respective divisions or branches.

This comes as electricity workers across the country prepare to launch a three-day protest campaign against the proposed Sri Lanka Electricity Bill.

The union, led by Ranjan Jayalal, vehemently opposes the proposed bill, fearing it will “split the CEB into 12 parts and sell them,” jeopardizing the future of the sector and national security.

The government, however, maintains the bill aims to improve efficiency and attract foreign investment to the struggling power industry.