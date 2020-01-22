UNP MP Hirunika Premachnadra yesterday said she will file legal action against those whom she accused of doctoring the phone conversations she has had with her parliamentary colleague Ranjan Ramanayake.

Ms. Premachnadra told Parliament that what she has discussed with Mr. Ramanayake and what is in the leaked clips are entirely different.

“The phone conversations have been doctored at a studio which has been owned by a certain person who was appointed to a high post in a state institution recently.

Also, an owner of a TV channel is also behind the doctoring of phone conversations,” she said. The MP said she will file legal action against all those who are behind this move. Also, she said many MPs have been blackmailed by the TV channel owner she referred to.

At the same time, she said it was wrong for Mr Ramanayake to record the phone conversations without informing her.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)