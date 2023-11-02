Licenses of five liquor companies suspended

The Excise Department has suspended licenses of five liquor manufacturing companies due to their failure to pay taxes on time.

Accordingly, the distillery licenses of Synergy Distilleries (Pvt) Ltd, Finnland Distilleries Corporation (Pvt) Ltd, Wayamba Distilleries, W M Mendis & Co Ltd and the Randenigala Distilleries Lanka (Pvt) Ltd have been suspended.

Excise Commissioner General Saman Jayasinghe said that the annual licenses for these companies, which had long-standing arrears, expired on October 31 and were not renewed.

Accordingly, the production and distribution of their alcohol products have also been prohibited.