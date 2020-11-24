The Head Office of the Department of Motor Traffic in Narahenpita will be reopened to service from today with a limited staff.

Commissioner General of the Department of Motor Traffic Sumith Alahakoon stated that the services will be provided only on prior appointments.

Services can also be obtained from the Jaffna, Anuradhapura, Kurunegala, Gampaha and Hambantota district offices, the Commissioner General of the Department of Motor Traffic said.