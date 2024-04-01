Litro gas prices reduced from today (April 1)
Posted by Editor on April 1, 2024 - 11:51 am
Litro Gas Lanka has reduced the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders with effect from today (April 1).
Accordingly, the 12 kg gas cylinder will be reduced by Rs. 135 and the new retail price will be Rs. 4,115.
The 5 kg gas cylinder will be reduced by Rs. 55 and the new retail price will be Rs. 1,652.
The 2.3 kg cylinder will be reduced by Rs. 23 and the new retail price will be Rs. 772.
Revised prices are as follows:
- 12.5 kg cylinder – Rs. 4,115 (reduced by Rs. 135)
- 5 kg cylinder – Rs. 1,652 (reduced by Rs. 55)
- 2.3 kg cylinder – Rs. 772 (reduced by Rs. 23)
