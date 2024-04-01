Laugfs Gas implements price reductions effective April 2, 2024

Laugfs Gas PLC has reduced the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, effective from April 2, 2024.

Accordingly, the 12.5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 625 and the new retail price is Rs. 4,115.

The 5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 248 and the new retail price is Rs. 1,652.

Revised prices are as follows: