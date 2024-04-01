Laugfs Gas implements price reductions effective April 2, 2024
Posted by Editor on April 1, 2024 - 3:43 pm
Laugfs Gas PLC has reduced the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, effective from April 2, 2024.
Accordingly, the 12.5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 625 and the new retail price is Rs. 4,115.
The 5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 248 and the new retail price is Rs. 1,652.
Revised prices are as follows:
- 12.5 kg cylinder – Rs. 4,115 (reduced by Rs. 625)
- 5 kg cylinder – Rs. 1,652 (reduced by Rs. 248)
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka Donates $1 Million to assist Gaza’s conflict-affected Children April 1, 2024
- Laugfs Gas implements price reductions effective April 2, 2024 April 1, 2024
- Litro gas prices reduced from today (April 1) April 1, 2024
- Wimal Weerawansa acquitted from Passport discrepancy charges April 1, 2024
- Singapore cargo ship Dali was carrying toxic waste to Sri Lanka: Report April 1, 2024