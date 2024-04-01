Apr 01 2024 April 1, 2024 April 1, 2024 NoComment

Sri Lanka Donates $1 Million to assist Gaza’s conflict-affected Children

Posted by Editor on April 1, 2024 - 3:55 pm
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe. (REUTERS / Dinuka Liyanawatte)

The Government of Sri Lanka has donated USD 1 million to aid Gaza’s conflict-affected children.

In a statement issued by the President’s Media Division (PMD), it was announced that Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe personally presented the donation by handing over the relevant cheque to Palestinian Ambassador Dr. Zuhair Hamdallah Zaid.

This contribution is part of the Children of Gaza Fund initiated by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, with additional donors also contributing, as reported by the PMD.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY