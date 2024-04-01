Sri Lanka President establishes Independent Committee to review Central Bank salary hike

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization, and National Policies, has taken decisive steps concerning the recent increase in staff remuneration at the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The Independent Remuneration Committee members include Mr. Dinesh Stephen Weerakkody, Mr. Arjuna Herath, Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy, Mrs. Sudharma Karunarathne, Mr. Anthony Nihal Fonseka, Mr. Anushka S. Wijesinha, and Mr. Duminda Hulangamuwa.

Responding to mounting pressures from Members of Parliament and the Committee on Public Finance (CoPF), President Wickremesinghe has established an independent remuneration committee.

This committee will review the contentious salary hike based on the recommendations outlined in the CoPF report on CBSL salary revision.

The CoPF report, as presented to Parliament by Hon. (Dr.) Harsha de Silva, Chair of the Committee, underscores the paramount importance of transparency and accountability in the actions of the CBSL.

It emphasizes that while CBSL retains autonomy, it is imperative for it to be answerable to Parliament, particularly amidst prevailing economic challenges confronting the nation.

The committee’s remit encompasses assessing the reasonableness of the across-the-board salary increase and proposing adjustments that are in line with CBSL’s mandate and economic exigencies.

It will comprise members from both within and outside the CBSL, ensuring a diverse spectrum of perspectives in the decision-making process.

Furthermore, the committee is tasked with formulating a transparent formula for future revisions to CBSL staff remuneration, thereby fostering equity and transparency in the salary framework.

President Wickremesinghe’s expeditious action underscores his unwavering commitment to upholding accountability and ensuring prudent financial management within Sri Lanka.

The nation anticipates the findings of the independent remuneration committee, poised to herald a new era of fiscal prudence and transparency within the CBSL.

CoPF also recommended that a report on the same be submitted within 4 weeks and that CBSL defer the salary increase until a mutually acceptable solution is arrived at, based on the findings of the report.

(President’s Media)