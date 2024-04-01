Wimal Weerawansa acquitted from Passport discrepancy charges

Posted by Editor on April 1, 2024 - 11:10 am

National Freedom Front (NFF) leader MP Wimal Weerawansa has been acquitted from the passport case by the Negombo Magistrate’s Court.

In 2015, Weerawansa faced allegations of using an expired passport to travel abroad for a series of lectures in Europe, following an invitation from Sri Lankan expatriates in Dubai and Italy.

Weerawansa contended that upon reaching the airport, he discovered that the passport he possessed was one he had previously lost and subsequently found after obtaining a new passport.