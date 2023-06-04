Jun 04 2023 June 4, 2023 June 4, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Litro LP Gas prices in Sri Lanka reduced from today (June 04)

Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. has decided to reduce the prices of domestic LP gas cylinders with effect from midnight today (June 04).

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg Litro domestic gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 452 and the new price will be Rs. 3,186.

Price of a 5 kg gas cylinder will be reduced by Rs. 181 and the new price will be Rs. 1,281.

Price of a 2.3 kg gas cylinder will be reduced by Rs. 83 and the new price will be Rs. 598.

Meanwhile, Laugfs Gas yesterday (June 03) stated that a price revision of their products will also be announced in the near future.

