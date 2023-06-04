Litro LP Gas prices in Sri Lanka reduced from today (June 04)
Posted in Local News
Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. has decided to reduce the prices of domestic LP gas cylinders with effect from midnight today (June 04).
Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg Litro domestic gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 452 and the new price will be Rs. 3,186.
Price of a 5 kg gas cylinder will be reduced by Rs. 181 and the new price will be Rs. 1,281.
Price of a 2.3 kg gas cylinder will be reduced by Rs. 83 and the new price will be Rs. 598.
Meanwhile, Laugfs Gas yesterday (June 03) stated that a price revision of their products will also be announced in the near future.
Latest Headlines
- Litro LP Gas prices in Sri Lanka reduced from today (June 04) June 4, 2023
- Odisha train collision: Sri Lanka President expresses deep sorrow, assures support June 4, 2023
- Corporal’s bravery in Ududumbara commended by the Sri Lanka Army Commander June 3, 2023
- Price of Litro gas to be reduced by Rs. 350? June 3, 2023
- Sri Lanka Government to relax import restrictions on nearly 400 items June 2, 2023
- Reform momentum must continue despite tentative signs of improvement in Sri Lanka Economy – IMF June 2, 2023
- Government’s objective is to develop Sri Lanka as a thriving nation by 2048 June 2, 2023