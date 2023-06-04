Odisha train collision: Sri Lanka President expresses deep sorrow, assures support

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister and the people of India following the tragic multiple train collision in Odisha state.

The accident has resulted in a significant loss of lives and numerous injuries.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister of India, President Wickremesinghe expressed his profound sadness upon learning about the devastating incident.

He emphasised that the people of Sri Lanka stand united in their sympathy and support for India during this difficult time.

President Wickremesinghe extended his condolences to the Government of India and the bereaved families who have suffered an unimaginable loss.

He also expressed his wishes for a swift recovery to those who have been injured.

The President further assured the Prime Minister of India that the thoughts and prayers of Sri Lanka are with the families of the victims, and he hoped that they would find the strength and resilience to overcome their grief.