Corporal’s bravery in Ududumbara commended by the Sri Lanka Army Commander

Army Commander Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage on Thursday (June 01), bestowed on Corporal K.M.B.R.K.L Karunarathne, the Army Commander’s Commendation Medal, for his singular bravery in saving more than 50 lives aboard a private bus.

The incident occurred recently in Ududumbara when the bus driver, while negotiating a sharp bend was suddenly thrown out through the driver’s door, compelling the bus to proceed ahead sans a driver for about 50 metres.

Corporal K. M. B. R.K .L Karunarathne who was on the bus promptly reacted, jumped on to the driver’s seat, braked the vehicle to a halt and took control of the moving bus within seconds, preventing a major catastrophe in the mountainous area.

The Army Commander, touched by the presence of mind and timely intervention of Corporal Karunarathne of the 4 Sri Lanka Light Infantry (SLLI) Regiment, invited the brave Corporal to his office and awarded him the medal.

The Army Commander praised the Corporal for his exemplary act, a typical quality of a brave soldier and wished him good luck for the future.

This event was arranged to coincide with the commemorative programme of the Army Commander’s first year anniversary of office as the 24th Commander of the Sri Lanka Army.

The Army Chief maintained that it was none other than experiences and the training of the soldier which persuaded him to perform this incredible act. Corporal Karunarathne has followed the Special Infantry Operation Course (six months), Leadership and Career Development Course (one month), and Basic Disaster Response Course (three months). Major General M. G. W. W. W. M. C. B Wickramasinghe, RWP RSP ndu psc, Adjutant General and Lieutenant Colonel W. P. D. D. R Weerapura, RWP RSP USP, Commanding Officer of 4 Sri Lanka Light Infantry were also present.