Local Authorities Elections bill passed by special majority in Parliament

Posted by Editor on February 17, 2025 - 7:59 pm

The Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions) Bill was passed by a special majority in the Sri Lankan Parliament today, February 17, without any amendments.

The debate on the Bill’s Second Reading took place from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Afterward, a total of 187 votes were cast in favor of the Bill.

The Bill was then considered at the Committee stage, followed by a division for the Third Reading. In the Third Reading, 158 votes were cast in favor of the Bill.

Both the Second and Third Readings of the Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions) Bill were approved by a special majority in Parliament.