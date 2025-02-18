Missing Police Constable’s T-56 rifle recovered in Mount Lavinia

The T-56 assault rifle belonging to the missing Police Constable (PC) from the Mount Lavinia Police Station, who is suspected to have fled overseas, has been recovered along with ammunition.

Police reported that the firearm, buried alongside 30 rounds of ammunition, was discovered in a garden in Badovita, Mount Lavinia, yesterday (February 17).

The PC was reported missing on February 9, 2025, along with his service weapon. According to the Police Spokesman, he had reportedly left for Dubai, and further investigations are underway.

Authorities confirmed that the officer had been in possession of the firearm and ammunition when he reported for duty at a checkpoint on February 8, 2025.

Following a tip-off, four investigative teams launched a probe under the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police in charge of the Mount Lavinia Division.

As a result, a 41-year-old suspect from Mount Lavinia was arrested on February 17, 2025, with the T-56 rifle and ammunition in his possession.

The suspect is expected to be produced before court today (February 18), while further investigations will continue after obtaining a detention order.