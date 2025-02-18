Suspended Sri Lanka Police officers must pass drug test for reinstatement

Posted by Editor on February 18, 2025 - 9:49 am

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Sri Lanka, Priyantha Weerasooriya, has stated that police officers who have been suspended, have resigned from service, or are not in active service for other reasons and are set to rejoin duty must undergo a mandatory drug test.

In a circular issued to all officers, the Acting IGP informed them that these officers must undergo a drug screening test at the police hospital before being reinstated.

The cost of the required test must be borne by the respective officer.

If the test reveals that an officer has used drugs, they must not be reinstated or allowed to return to active service.

The circular also emphasizes that disciplinary authorities must strictly adhere to these directives.