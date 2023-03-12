Local Government Elections are critical for Sri Lanka – Julie Chung

Local Government Elections are ‘critical’ for Sri Lanka, U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said today (March 12).

She made the statement while speaking as the Guest of Honour at the 2023 edition of the National Law Conference, the most prestigious event of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL), in Colombo today.

“Democracies are under-trained across the globe and no democracy stands without the rule of law. You, all of you are the guardians of that precious rule” the U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka stated.

“The United States support for the rights of everyday Sri Lankans to voice their concerns peacefully and participate in their government is unwavering,” Ms. Chung further explained.

The U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka stated Sri Lanka’s “proud history of free elections underpins those rights”.

“Giving citizens the ability to advocate directly to the government in partnership with civil society organisations and through qualified legal representation in an independent judiciary. That’s why local government elections, we have been discussing, are so critical” she said.

(Courtesy: News First)