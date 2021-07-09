Jul 09 2021 July 9, 2021 July 9, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Locality in Kalutara District isolated from today

A locality in Kalutara District was isolated with effect from 6.00 am today (July 09), says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Kalutara District

Agalawatta Police Area

  • Pimbura area in Kekulandala South GN Division

In the meantime, the isolation orders imposed on the following areas have been lifted from this morning:

Mannara District

Talamannar Police Area

  • Talaimannar Jetty West
  • Talaimannar Jetty East

Kegalle District

Mawanella Police Area

  • Hingul Oya
  • Mahawatta
