Locality in Kalutara District isolated from today
Posted in Local News
A locality in Kalutara District was isolated with effect from 6.00 am today (July 09), says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).
Kalutara District
Agalawatta Police Area
- Pimbura area in Kekulandala South GN Division
In the meantime, the isolation orders imposed on the following areas have been lifted from this morning:
Mannara District
Talamannar Police Area
- Talaimannar Jetty West
- Talaimannar Jetty East
Kegalle District
Mawanella Police Area
- Hingul Oya
- Mahawatta
