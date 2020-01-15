President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has decided to implement a national programme to provide essential food items at concessionary rates to low income generating families.

The President’s Media Division said all beneficiaries will be provided a special electronic card to purchase food items.

Samurdhi beneficiaries, individuals without permanent employment, plantation workers, disabled persons and adults of families without a source of income, widows and those suffering from serious illnesses will enjoy this benefit.

Sugar, tea leaves, rice, flour, dhal, grams, salt, chilli, dried fish, potato and milk powder will be provided at concessionary rates.

The goods can be obtained from Lanka Sathosa outlets and Cooperative networks and selected stores.

The President’s Media Division said 150,000 housing units in rural areas will be provided drinking water while 100,000 kilometres in rural areas will be developed.

(Source: News Radio)