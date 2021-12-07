LP gas supplies resume

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has directed the two major LP gas distributors to supply new stocks of LP gas cylinders with coloured polythene seals depicting their logo in a different colour.

According to CAA internal sources, the distribution of Litro gas has commenced with a polythene seal carrying a red logo on white background, whereas the Laugfs Company has decided to release its fresh stocks with a polythene seal, its brand in blue on a yellow background.

They said, the new gas cylinders were filled with fresh LP gas and that the original colours of both the Laugfs and Litro gas cylinders have not been changed.

Following a meeting with State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Litro Gas Lanka Limited and Laugfs Gas PLC agreed to begin domestic LP gas supplies in accordance with CAA norms, according to sources.

When inquired regarding the old LP gas stocks that are available in the market, sources stated that the numbers in question are not substantial but the companies have agreed in principle to recall the said cylinders.

Stipulating three conditions, the CAA approved the release and distribution of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to the market. They include, non-distribution of previously imported LPG stocks, adding Mercaptan (also known as methanethiol) to new stocks, facilitate consumers to detect possible gas leaks through its odorant, and sample testing one in every 100 gas cylinders during the manufacturing process, serialising and declaring them to the CAA.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Thameenah Razeek)