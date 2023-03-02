Mahinda Deshapriya applies for Elections Commission again

Former Chairman of the Elections Commission of Sri Lanka Mahinda Deshapriya today (March 02) confirmed that he applied again for the membership of the Election Commission.

This announcement comes at a time when applications are being called from eligible members of the public for appointment as members of several independent commissions including the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) and the Election Commision.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that the call for applications for these commissions has ended and new appointments will be made soon.

Furthermore, the National Delimitation Committee, which was appointed with effect from November 01, 2022 until February 28, 2023, with Mahinda Deshapriya as its Chairman, has requested for an extension of one month.

The request was made by the Committee from Prime Minister Dinesh Gunwardena, in his capacity as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government, and the President.