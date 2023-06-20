Mahinda Kahandagama remanded for defrauding Rs. 7 Million

Former Colombo Municipal Councillor Mahinda Kahandagama has been remanded until June 22 by Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly defrauding Rs.7 million.

Kahandagama was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court earlier today (June 20), after being arrested by the Colombo Fraud Investigation Bureau.

The police media division said the former municipal councillor had purportedly defrauded an individual of Rs. 7 million by promising to provide a house at an apartment complex belonging to the Urban Development Authority in Kompanna Veediya.