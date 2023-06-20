Validity period of temporary driving licenses to be extended by two years

The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has decided to extend the validity period of temporary driving licenses issued after next Monday (June 26) for 2 years.

According to DMT Commissioner General Nishantha Anuruddha Weerasingha, the process of extending the validity period for temporary driving licenses was initiated last week due to the recent shortage of driving license cards when renewing temporary driving licenses.

The Gazette Extraordinary to announce the extension of the validity period of temporary licenses is being drafted at the moment and would be issued by this week, according to a spokesperson of the DMT.

The temporary driving licenses were issued with a security code and a validity period of one year due to the shortage of printing cards.

The printing of cards for driving licenses is still underway. The department is in arrears on printing 800,000 driving license cards. Card printing is in the process, with nearly 4,000 cards printed daily.

Nearly 500 to 600 driving license cards were printed to facilitate the one-day service, and the remaining cards were printed afterwards.