Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe meets Commonwealth Secretary-General in United Kingdom

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe met the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, during his official visit to the United Kingdom.

Discussion was about digitization programs, measures to broaden the Commonwealth’s partnerships, as well as Commonwealth programs such as Commonwealth for Climate and Blue Charter to enhance support to member countries.

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe also shared his strategies for addressing climate change and explored the potential involvement of the Commonwealth in these efforts, the President’s Media Division said.

The meeting happened at the Marlborough House, the headquarters of the Commonwealth of Nations and the seat of the Commonwealth Secretariat in Westminster, London.