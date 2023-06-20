Jun 20 2023 June 20, 2023 June 20, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Prices of bakery products in Sri Lanka reduced

Posted in

Bread

The Bakery Owners’ Association has reduced the price of a 450g loaf of bread and other bakery products by Rs. 10 each.

The price reduction comes into effect at midnight today (June 20).

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY