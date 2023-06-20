Prices of bakery products in Sri Lanka reduced
Posted in Local News
The Bakery Owners’ Association has reduced the price of a 450g loaf of bread and other bakery products by Rs. 10 each.
The price reduction comes into effect at midnight today (June 20).
