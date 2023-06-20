United Nations Human Rights Council urges Sri Lanka to implement recommendations
Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has encouraged Sri Lankan authorities to implement their recommendations.
He said although the Government has regrettably rejected aspects of the Council’s resolutions related to accountability, it has continued to engage with the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) presence on the ground.
“Sri Lanka has received a dozen visits by mandate-holders in the past decade, and I encourage the authorities to implement their recommendations,” said the UN Human Rights Commissioner on Monday (June 19).
The UNHRC is holding its 53rd regular session from June 19 to July 14, 2023 at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.
The session opened under the presidency of Ambassador Václav Bálek (Czechia).
During the session, the Council will hold 28 interactive dialogues with Special Procedures mandate holders and investigative mechanisms.
The final outcomes of the Universal Periodic Review of 13 States will also be considered, namely those of Czechia, Argentina, Gabon, Ghana, Peru, Guatemala, Benin, Republic of Korea, Switzerland, Pakistan, Zambia, Japan and Sri Lanka.
On Wednesday, June 21, the Council will hear oral updates on the situation of human rights in Sri Lanka and in Nicaragua.
